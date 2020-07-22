Concerns arise over photos of Maid of the Mist tours

The difference in people on tour boats on both sides of the Falls shows the contrast in social distancing guidelines in the United States and Canada.

BUFFALO, New York — Recent images of two different boat tours at Niagara Falls are showing the contrast in social distancing guidelines set by the United States and Canada.

The Hornblower boat cruises, which take off from the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, have only allowed for six passengers. The Maid of the Mist Tours have been operating at 50 percent capacity since resuming operations.

Canadian tourists who saw the two tours said they didn't feel it was safe for the Maid of the Mist Tours had as many people as they were carrying on the boats.

Both companies have followed the regulations set by local governments where they are operating.

2 On Your Side's Karys Belger got in touch with Mory DiMaurizio, the Vice President and General Manager of Hornblower Niagara Cruises, explained why there was such a stark contrast.

According to DiMaurizio, the Canadian government classified the Hornblower cruises as "tour guide services" instead of an "attraction." This limited the number of people who could be on a boat to 10 and with four crew members, leaving only left room for six passengers.

DiMaurizio also said he was aware of some of the concerns expressed by Canadian tourists using the boats but he knew both companies were following guidelines.

"They’re concerned. For those folks, knowing that there’s a difference in how the U.S. and Canada has been faring with respect to the COVID crisis and the counts, proportional counts. But obviously, the population difference between Canada and the U.S. needs to be taken into consideration," he said.

DiMaurizio said he created a VIP experience including food at the end of the tours for an increase in price to help appeal to customers. The feedback has been positive, he says, but changes to how Hornblower cruises is classified could mean the boats will start filling up starting Friday.

He still plans to offer the reduced occupancy option, but 100 people will be allowed on the boats compared to the 10 that are allowed now.

2 On Your Side reached out to Maid of the Mist. A representative sent the following statement.