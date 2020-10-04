BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. has decided to help their community by helping keep local portable food pantries stocked.

The group, whose name stands for for Fathers Armed Together to Help Education, Restore and Save Lives, has partnered with the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction number 61 to convert a sharing bookshelf into a community food pantry and keep it filled for those who may need it.

It became apparent that the pantry would have to be filled after it was empty a few hours after being established.

Leonard Lane, the group's co-founder, told 2 On Your Side that the goal was to fill the pantry with as many non-perishables as possible to make it easier on families who have been hit hard by layoff and furloughs during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We want to make sure a lot of cereal's in there, a lot of peanut butter and jelly is in there, a lot of canned ravioli is in there because these are some of the things that we know that families is in need of. We know that these things will last a little longer than some other things," he said.

Lane says his organization is also trying to keep the little pantry on the corner of Fillmore Avenue and Best Street filled as well.

RELATED: Sigma Gamma Rho sorority donates food to home-bound neighbors

RELATED: Wegmans employees will now wear masks

RELATED: Eden farm sending smiles to seniors in local nursing homes