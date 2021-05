BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Health Center of Buffalo will hold a vaccination clinic next Wednesday at The Upper Room Church of God In Christ.

The clinic at 130 Florida Street will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“While demand has slowed for COVID-19 vaccine, there are still people in Erie County for us to reach – we are going to shift to more innovative tactics, based on data and input from the community,” Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said last week.