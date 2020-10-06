COVID-19 Community Response Fund raises nearly $8 million to help frontline workers, agencies

This program looks ahead to helping people impacted by COVID-19 through grants to different organizations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We continue to see efforts to help various agencies and non-profit groups deal with the costs of providing services and assistance to those helping battle COVID-19.

Now with the recent reopening and downward trend in cases locally, one such program is also looking ahead.

Starting back in March, elements of the Western New York philanthropic community decided to organize a program for contributions to help deal with the staggering costs of COVID on the people dealing with it first hand.

To date the Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised nearly $8 million and various grants have gone out to organizations in all eight counties.

That includes today's announced contribution from Blue Cross/Blue Shield which brings BCBS's total donation to $1 million.

We asked the Respond Fund spokesperson Nancy Blaschak where all that money is going.

She explained: "We provide assistance to our neighborhood health centers, our federally qualified health centers who are providing healthcare to people. Of course food banks, food pantries, organizations who are doing food distributions - you know big and small. People who were doing emergency child care for those front - line workers that had to go to work everyday. Where were those kids gonna go? So there were a number of organizations that did emergency child care."

"We also saw a big need for the homeless population. Traditional homeless shelters had to limit the number of people that they could have in their shelters because of the social distancing requirements. So the county had to stand up pop-up shelters," Blaschak added.

Some of the money also went for personal protective equipment for staffers.

Now they're looking forward and assessing future needs if COVID cases would spike again later this year. It's tabbed as part of a rebuilding and recovery effort

In addition to businesses and foundations some 2000 individuals have also contributed.