'Community Appreciation Day' to be held by organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts

The smaller event will be held in place of this year's Festival which was canceled due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The organizers of this year's canceled Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts have found a way to hold a smaller event in its place.

The annual arts fest was originally set to take place on August 28 and 29, but was canceled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Now a 'Community Appreciation Day' will take place on August 7 at Babeville in Asbury Hall. It's a free event and will feature some of Buffalo's best dance bands and dance performances. Some of the festival's most beloved artists will have their work for sale and there will be food trucks in the parking lot all day.

If you are planning to attend and are not vaccinated, it's asked that you wear a mask.