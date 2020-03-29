BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo legislator and religious leader Darius Pridgen said on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement Sunday afternoon on Facebook, where he shared his journey.

"I actually self isolated more than 11 days ago, and without any diagnosis," Pridgen said. "I just felt like, wasn't feeling totally myself."

Pridgen says he received his positive test result on Saturday.

Pridgen is the Buffalo Common Council president, as well as a bishop and senior pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church.

