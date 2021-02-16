Cold weather providing added challenges to Niagara Falls Gospel Rescue Mission

Executive Director says on top of COVID, they are also dealing with homeless arriving with hypothermia, respiratory problems and more.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — These are hard times for so many people, but none more than WNY's homeless population.

Officials with the Niagara Falls Gospel Rescue Mission say they are seeing it first hand.

“COVID has been a frightening ordeal for our homeless guests and our staff and volunteers. But this onslaught of snow/wind/blisteringly cold weather has made it even worse,” Tom McLaughlin, Executive Director said. “Some of our homeless guest are showing signs of hypothermia, respiratory problems and more. And we are dealing with folks who have inadequate clothing for this weather, and are already suffering with colds, sinus issues, heart conditions, and arthritis.”

McLaughlin says community support is vital to keep the mission going. Donations of nonalcohol cold medications, cough drops, ibuprofen, lip balm and lotion are badly needed. You can’t imagine the suffering of someone who’s wearing wet socks or surviving without a coat or gloves in this weather", said McLaughlin.

The Niagara Falls Gospel Rescue Mission shelters an average 80 guests a night during January and February despite the challenges brought on by COVID.