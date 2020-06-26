One 24-hour shelter and one overnight shelter will be open to those in need of a place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Code-19 Shelters will be open Thursday and Friday in Buffalo.

The Erie Community College Flickinger Athletic Center at 21 Oak Street in Buffalo is currently open 24 hours a day.

Holy Cross at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. during Code-19 serving men only.

If you meet someone in need of a place to stay, you can direct them to either of these shelters. Anyone in need can take a bus or metro rail for free to the shelters, as the NFTA has waived fares.

You can receive Code Blue-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.