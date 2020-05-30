In need of shelter, or know someone who is? Here's who to call and where to go.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Code-19 Shelters will be open Saturday and Sunday night for anyone in need of shelter. Shelters will operate in Buffalo & East Aurora.

The following co-ed shelters are currently open 24 hours:

ECC Flickinger Athletic Center, at 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, at 765 Olean Road, East Aurora (However, service will end at 7 p.m. on Sunday)

Holy Cross, located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will be open nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. during Code-19 and is for men only.

If you see or meet someone on the street who needs a place to stay, you can direct them to these shelters. You can let them know the NFTA has waived fares for anyone taking a bus to these shelters.

If someone is in need of shelter in Southern Erie County, including rural areas such as Alden, East Aurora, Springville, Angola, Gowanda and other towns, call 716-240-2220 x106. The ROC's Outreach Van can pick up individuals in Southern Erie County who do not have transportation to shelter.

For Code Blue and Code-19 alerts: