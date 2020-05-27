Code-19 shelters open Wednesday and Thursday in Erie County

Two shelters will be open for 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday to provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Code-19 shelters will be open overnight to provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following shelters will be open for 24 hours on both Wednesday May 27 and Thursday May 28.

ECC Flickinger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. during Code-19, serving men only.

If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can currently get one by bus for free.

To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone, including clients.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to a shelter.