BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several CODE 19 shelters will be open Tuesday night in Erie County for anyone in need of a place to stay.

The ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, located at 21 Oak Street in Buffalo, and the Rural Outreach Center at 765 Olean Road in East Aurora will both be open available Monday. Both shelters will be open during the day Tuesday, overnight, and will remain open Wednesday as daytime centers.

Holy Cross, located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open overnight Tuesday from 6 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m Wednesday. At this time Holy Cross is only serving men.

If you encounter individuals on the street or know of someone in need of a place to stay, please direct them to one of these shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can take the bus for free.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to the shelter.

To receive Code-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.

RELATED: How to find a food bank in your area

RELATED: Dream Center feeds Buffalo families in need during pandemic