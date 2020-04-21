BUFFALO, N.Y. — CODE 19 has been issued for Buffalo and East Aurora Tuesday morning.

The following shelters are open around the clock Tuesday and Wednesday.

• ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

• Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Both shelters will be open during the day Tuesday, overnight, and will remain open Wednesday as daytime centers.

Holy Cross, located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open overnight for men from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Holy Cross is a shelter for men only, according to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless.

If you encounter individuals on the street or know of someone in need of a place to stay, please direct them to one of these shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can take the bus for free.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to the shelter.

To receive Code-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.