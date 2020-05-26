Code-19 shelters open Tuesday and Wednesday

Two shelters will be open for 24 hours on both Tuesday and Wednesday to provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following shelters will be open for 24 hours on both Tuesday May 26 and Wednesday May 27:

ECC Flickinger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. during Code-19, serving men only.

If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can currently get one by bus for free.

To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone, including clients.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to a shelter.