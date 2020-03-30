BUFFALO, N.Y. — Code Blue shelters are transitioning to Code-19 shelters, which will provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Code-19 will be in effect Sunday night at:

Erie Community College Flickinger Center, 20 Oak Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Both locations will remain open Monday as daytime centers.

If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters.

To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.

