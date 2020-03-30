BUFFALO, N.Y. — Code Blue shelters are transitioning to Code-19 shelters, which will provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Code-19 will be in effect Sunday night at:

  • Erie Community College Flickinger Center, 20 Oak Street, Buffalo
  • Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Both locations will remain open Monday as daytime centers.

If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters.

To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients. 

