BUFFALO, N.Y. — Code Blue shelters are transitioning to Code-19 shelters, which will provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Code-19 will be in effect Sunday night at:
- Erie Community College Flickinger Center, 20 Oak Street, Buffalo
- Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora
Both locations will remain open Monday as daytime centers.
If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters.
To receive Code Blue/19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.
RELATED: Erie County scouts locations for temporary hospitals; number of confirmed cases rises to 245
RELATED: Erie Community College gym will be turned into homeless shelter
RELATED: COVID-19 adds to plight of the homeless in Western New York