New York State announces 'micro-cluster strategy' to tackle COVID-19 hotspots

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new change to the state's recently announced Cluster Action Initiative on Saturday.

The governor says New York State will now be tracing COVID-19 clusters down to specific areas across the state, as precise as "block by block." The state calls this "micro-cluster targeting."

"We now have more sophistication because we've been at it for seven months," Cuomo said. "So rather than looking at COVID-19 data on the state level, regional level, county level or even neighborhood level, we are now going to analyze it on the block by block level.

"The micro-cluster strategy is not just to calibrate the state or the region, but to calibrate just those specific geographic areas. Target it and target your strategy down to that level of activity. It requires more testing, more targeted testing, and then you have to be responsive to the situations in that specific locality with mitigation measures. It has the advantage of causing less disruption."

The new change, the governor says, will require more testing, as well as a more targeted and responsive approach. However, it will allow less disruption to businesses, as the data can be used to determine more specific cluster zones. Then, responses under the Cluster Action Initiative can be applied to that specific area, rather than a broader area.

"We actually have data that is so specific that we can't show it because it would violate privacy conditions. But we know exactly where the cases are coming from," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added that he plans to continue this approach until a vaccine is available.

New York broke a new testing record yesterday, with over 159,000 tests reported.



We do more testing than any other state in the country.



The governor also announced Saturday that New York State hit a new record-high on Friday: Cuomo says that 159,972 COVID-19 tests were conducted statewide.

On Friday, the percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests was 1.11 percent, including the state's red-zone areas. The state calculates that 1.02 percent of the tests came back positive without including the red-zones.

Meanwhile, the rate of positive tests in Western New York was the same as Thursday at 1.4 percent.

Hospitalizations have increased statewide by 11 to 929. There were 139 patients newly admitted and 118 discharged on Friday. There are currently 195 people in ICUs statewide, and of those patients, 103 are intubated.