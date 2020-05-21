Clarence to hold Memorial Day 'Flag Parade'

Socially distanced event will will include Veterans, military vehicles, community members, and first responders.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — With so many events cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, there's some good news about an event that is actually still taking place.

The Clarence Rotary, in partnership with the Clarence Citizens for Veterans, says it will hold a 'Flag Parade' on Memorial Day. Starting at the Main St. Town Park at 11 AM Monday, veterans, military vehicles, community members and first responders will travel throughout Clarence neighborhoods.

Both groups are asking residents to stand in their driveways or along the parade route and proudly display the American Flag.