Coronavirus

City of Tonawanda to give our at-home COVID-19 tests, face masks

The COVID0-19 test kits and face masks will be made available beginning Friday.
Credit: Pavel Kašák - stock.adobe.com

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you live in the City of Tonawanda and are in need of an at-home COVID-19 test kit or N-95 face masks, the city has several locations set up to hand them out.

The COVID0-19 test kits and face masks will be made available beginning Friday, February 18 at the following locations. 

  • Tonawanda City Hall-200 Niagara Street  8:30am to 4:30pm
  • Tonawanda Senior Center 35 Main Street 9:00am to 5:00pm
  • Tonawanda Fire Headquarters 44 William Street  24 hours
  • Tonawanda Police Headquarters 200 Niagara Street  5:00pm to 7:00am

The giveaway is only open to City of Tonawanda residents and you will be asked to show ID. 

