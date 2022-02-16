City of Tonawanda to give our at-home COVID-19 tests, face masks

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you live in the City of Tonawanda and are in need of an at-home COVID-19 test kit or N-95 face masks, the city has several locations set up to hand them out.
The COVID0-19 test kits and face masks will be made available beginning Friday, February 18 at the following locations.
- Tonawanda City Hall-200 Niagara Street 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Tonawanda Senior Center 35 Main Street 9:00am to 5:00pm
- Tonawanda Fire Headquarters 44 William Street 24 hours
- Tonawanda Police Headquarters 200 Niagara Street 5:00pm to 7:00am
The giveaway is only open to City of Tonawanda residents and you will be asked to show ID.