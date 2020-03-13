TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is making changes to help prevent the spread the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tonawanda City Hall will close each day at 4:30 pm. No organizations or boards can utilize the building after 4:30 p.m.

The Senior Citizen Center at 35 Main Street will close at the end of business Friday, March 13 and remained closed until further notice.

Any event at the Niawanda Park Pavilion hosting over 75 people in the next few weeks will be canceled and monies refunded. Any event 75 people or less will need a notarized waiver stating that. Waivers are available at the Parks Office-150 Fillmore.

The Tonawanda Common Council meetings will start at 7 p.m. and there will be no pre-meeting at 6 p.m.

Friday is the first day in a ban of large gatherings across New York State in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The main goal is to reduce the spread of the virus and treat those who are infected.

As of March 12, there are currently 328 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in New York State. Of those confirmed positive cases, 47 of them have been hospitalized for treatment.

