BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo provided several updates Monday afternoon on streets, parking, parks, testing and small businesses.

Paving season is happening now in the city. The city will pave 120 streets for a total cost of $10.5 million. There will be parking restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those streets.

Paving will begin on these streets first:

Moselle Street between E. Ferry Street and E. Delavan Avenue

Thatcher Avenue between Kensington Avenue and E. Amherst Street

Amherst Street between Main Street and Manhattan Avenue

Midland Street between McKinley Parkway and Abbott Road

Kimmel Avenue between McKinley Parkway and Abbott Road

Barnard Street from Clinton St. to the South end of the street near the Buffalo River

Residents of the East Side are also reminded that Kaleida Health has a new testing site for COVID-19 at Leroy Coles Library, located at 1187 East Delavan Avenue. Tests are by appointment only, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make an appointment by call 716-859-3222.

The city had several parks reminders:

South Park's Ring Road and part of the roadway at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park are closed to vehicular traffic. If you'd like to visit Centennial Park, you can still park near the Barkyard Dog Park.

Ring Road at Delaware Park remains closed, but you can park at the Buffalo Zoo for free and give an optional donation through the Buffalo Roam app.

The City of Buffalo has published a guide to 25 different paths in the area.

Please do not use the parks if you are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

If someone is passing you on a trail, step off the trail or path to give them space. If the park looks full, visit another park. You can only use parks for passive use from dawn to dusk. Don't go at night.

Mayor Brown and the city are still encouraging residents to complete the 2020 Census, as Buffalo's response rate stands at 41.5%, which is behind the national response rate of 53.2% as of April 27.

Small businesses hoping to jump-start their recovery efforts can take part in a virtual workshop on April 30 through the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center.

