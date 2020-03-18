BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo released new information on Wednesday regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that included updates on several programs and new resources.

So far nearly 10,500 people have signed up for BuffAlert, the city's emergency alert text system, and more than 150 people have signed up to be volunteers through the city.

To join Buff-Alert: text BuffAlert to 30890.

To volunteer: sign up at volunteer@buffalony.gov; you must have a vehicle and be healthy.

Western New Yorkers are also being encouraged to donate blood during the blood shortage, if you are not showing signs of respiratory illness. You can visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.

General updates:

Garbage and recycling continue to happen on their normal days.

Marriage licenses, birth and death certificates will be by appointment only at City Hall, 716-851-5431.

There will be food trucks starting at 11:30 a.m. during the week for people still working downtown.

The Northland Workforce Training Center will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will not impact Manna, Buffalo Manufacturing Works or SparkCharge.

All city parks are open for passive use, but no park facilities are open.

You can fill out the census online at 2020Census.gov.

Updates for people who are or recently became unemployed, or are experiencing financial hardships:

There will be no Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority evictions in March or April.

All major phone/tv/internet companies across the country will not be disconnecting service due to lack of payment for 60 days; this includes Spectrum, AT&T and Verizon and more.

The Buffalo Employment and Training Center will be offering remote (phone or video) counseling for employment and unemployment assistance. To make an appointment call 716-856-5627(JOBS).

If you are in need of food or other necessities, the city has created a list of open food pantries, which can be found by clicking here.

Families and people with children:

Students 18 or younger can receive two meals each day to take home (you must bring your own bag) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily. For more information, call 716-816-3688.

These local colleges will be helping those in need of child care: Buffalo State Child Care Center University at Buffalo Child Care Center Erie County Community College; City, North and South Campus



Businesses:

All licenses that are set to expire while City Hall is closed will be honored as unexpired for the time being, as long as they are in good standing.

The City's On-street Drive-thru program has over a dozen businesses already participating. To join or for more information, email parking@buffalony.gov

RELATED: Amherst man talks about his experience since testing postive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

RELATED: Senate passes 2nd coronavirus aid bill including sick leave, free tests

RELATED: General Motors shutting down U.S. plants; Tonawanda Engine changes schedules