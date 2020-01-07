City of Buffalo playgrounds to reopen July 10

Signage will be posted at all playground and fitness stations in the City of Buffalo with health and safety reminders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday that more than 60 playgrounds and fitness stations in the City of Buffalo will reopen next week.

The playgrounds and fitness stations are set to reopen on July 10.

The mayor is reminding residents that playgrounds are cleaned weekly.

However, the equipment is not sterilized. Anyone using the playground is asked to wash their hands frequently, including before and after using play equipment.

Signage will be posted at all playground and fitness stations in the City of Buffalo with health and safety reminders. Any parents or children who feel sick are asked to stay home.

The City of Buffalo is also accepting applications for picnic shelters. Currently applicants are restricted to rental of a single shelter for groups of no more than 25 people. You can rent park shelters by clicking here.

Park bathroom facilities will remain closed until further notice; portable toilets are currently available.