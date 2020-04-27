BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo have launched a website focused on the coronavirus pandemic in Buffalo.

“Ensuring our residents have accurate, up to date information about the coronavirus is critical during this challenging time," Brown said.

"Covid19.buffalony.gov is another resource residents can access to gather information to help us follow public health guidelines that will help keep ourselves and neighbors safe.”

The website includes information on food distribution, support for the elderly, unemployment resources, mental and physical health guidance, and a forum to remember those who have died.

The website also has resources for those who would like to volunteer or donate.

Beyond local resources, the website will have trusted local, national and international health information regarding the coronavirus and COVID-19.

You can check out the site by clicking here.

RELATED: Humboldt penguin chicks hatched at Aquarium of Niagara

RELATED: Watch live: President Trump to announce new coronavirus testing guidance

RELATED: Wall Street rallies, joining world markets in expectation of businesses reopening