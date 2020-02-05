BUFFALO, N.Y. — Top officials in Buffalo and Erie County are detailing just how devastating the coronavirus pandemic has been on local budgets.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city alone is facing a $15 million budget shortfall.

Can these shortfalls be filled up?

Brown says if the coronavirus never hit Buffalo, the city was looking at budget surplus in the $5 million range.

"When the pause ends, when signs and health experts say we can go back to work, this budget is designed to allow the City of Buffalo and our economy to resume," Brown said.

In his 2020-2021 recommended budget, the mayor wants to cut taxes or keep taxes flat for residents and businesses.

What cuts are in there if any and what fees are being raised, if any?

"OK, so the budget doesn't cut services the budget does not cut employees," Brown said.

Why not make any reduction on your side?

"Because our plan is to maximize the city's ability to recover," Brown said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is facing a shortfall of more than $200 million, just on sales tax alone, and hotel tax revenue has dried up.

Cuts seem inevitable.

"We are seeking a proposal from each department office to provide us a 13.1 percent cut across the board. We've asked them to provide this stat by May 15," Poloncarz said.

This as local governments await much needed federal disaster funding.

2 On Your Side spoke by phone to Congressman Brian Higgins, who was asked, when can local governments expect those funds?

"In calls with my leadership today in the House and the Senate, we are discussing a bill my hope is the bill can be negotiated this weekend or early next week," Higgins said.

If that federal funding doesn't come or comes late, Mayor Brown says the city will have to look to borrow money.

Erie County's undersheriff Mark Wipperman says if there are no major Covid-19 outbreaks this weekend, the sheriff's office will start working on austerity budget plans.

