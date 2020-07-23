Citing COVID pandemic, Amy's Place to close its doors for now

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A beloved restaurant in Buffalo's University District is closing its doors, for now.
Amy's Place made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page. The people there say they're closing for now due to the COVID pandemic.
"To all our friends and loyal customers: it is with heavy hearts we are closing the doors to Amy's for an undetermined amount of time. Due to Covid and the circumstances it is the best decision for us. We love you; keep fighting the good fight."
It's not known if or when the restaurant will reopen.