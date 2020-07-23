x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

coronavirus

Citing COVID pandemic, Amy's Place to close its doors for now

The popular University District restaurant made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A beloved restaurant in Buffalo's University District is closing its doors, for now.

Amy's Place made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page. The people there say they're closing for now due to the COVID pandemic.

"To all our friends and loyal customers: it is with heavy hearts we are closing the doors to Amy's for an undetermined amount of time. Due to Covid and the circumstances it is the best decision for us. We love you; keep fighting the good fight."

It's not known if or when the restaurant will reopen. 
Amy's Place
To all our friends and loyal customers: it is with heavy hearts we are closing the doors to Amy's for an undetermined amount of time. Due to Covid and the circumstances it is the best decision for...
Facebook

RELATED: Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

RELATED: New York State Liquor Authority to bars and restaurants: No drinking, bar-type experiences