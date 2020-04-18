BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chuck Vicario, known for his rock 'n' roll stage presence "Big Wheelie," died on Friday from COVID-19.

Vicario had a successful 45-year career as a rock vocalist and was known as Buffalo's King of the '50s.

Vicario performed for many years in the oldies group The Hubcaps. He was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1985.

