'People are suffering': Jacobs seeks COVID-19 relief bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs wants Congress to stay put in the nation's capitol.

He wants a new COVID-19 relief bill approved, and he's concerned that the Democrats in control aren't working to get it done fast enough.

2 On Your Side spoke with Jacobs about his stand.

"The most powerful and potent motivation on everyone in Congress is what is coming up from constituents," he said. "People are suffering. People are suffering all throughout this country, so every one of my colleagues is hearing this: they are struggling."

Congressman Jacobs said that no one should leave for the holidays until bipartisan, targeted relief is passed and signed.