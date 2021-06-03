Chris Jacobs defends his vote against Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks

'It is a wish list of progressive policy agenda items that have nothing to do with it [COVID-19],' he said. A key debate in the bill has been over the minimum wage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs was one of the members of Congress to vote against a COVID-19 relief bill last week despite the wide support it's seeing in polls, even among Republicans.

As NBC News and the Associated Press reported on Friday, the bill is under debate by the Senate, which is narrowing what the final bill will look like.

Currently, the bill would include the $1,400 checks to some Americans, as well as money for funding vaccines and reopening schools, among other key items. A portion of the bill that was greatly debated, and has so far has been shot down, was Biden's bid for a higher minimum wage.

Jacobs, who represents the 27th Congressional District in Western New York, was asked about that decision Friday.

"It is a wish list of progressive policy agenda items that have nothing to do with it," he said. "It is using COVID as an excuse to pass other agenda items that Democratic leadership wants.

"It is really tragic because there has been five COVID legislative items passed since this pandemic, every one of them has been bipartisan in nature. This one has been the exact opposite."

Similar to Jacobs, NBC and AP reports that Republicans have expressed concerns about portions of the bill’s relevance to the pandemic and have decried the bill as too costly. Democrats counter that, feeling that the conservatives aren’t seeing the needs of the American people and are ready to pass the bill without them if it comes to that.

The U.S. House of Representatives should be voting again on that bill for final passage early next week.

