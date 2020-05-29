Chris Collins granted second request to delay reporting to prison

NEW YORK — A federal court judge has granted a second request by disgraced former Congressman Chris Collins to delay his report date to federal prison.
Collins is awaiting serving a 26-month sentence for his conviction last fall on charges related to insider trading.
The 69-year-old Collins is once again citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in seeking to have his surrender date pushed back. He was due to report on June 23 and is now set to surrender on August 18.
The request was granted by US District Court Judge Vernon Broderick.
