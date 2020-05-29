Chris Collins granted second request to delay reporting to prison

NEW YORK — A federal court judge has granted a second request by disgraced former Congressman Chris Collins to delay his report date to federal prison.

Collins is awaiting serving a 26-month sentence for his conviction last fall on charges related to insider trading.

The 69-year-old Collins is once again citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in seeking to have his surrender date pushed back. He was due to report on June 23 and is now set to surrender on August 18.