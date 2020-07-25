Chippewa Street bars move outside, report brisk business

'We were really happy with our sales, and it definitely helped when it's been really rough the past couple of months for us.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo and some bar owners on Chippewa Street took outdoor dining to a different level Friday night with a block party approach to help them out from the pandemic shutdown.

How has it gone for business owners and customers?

"It went really well," said Stephanie Smith, the owner of Buffalo Tap House on Chippewa Street. "We were really happy with our sales, and it definitely helped when it's been really rough the past couple of months for us."

That's why the Tap House jumped on the idea of extended front patio seating in the closed of street from 5 to 11 p.m.

Smith saw that it worked for the back patio of her business, and she even hired a couple of additional servers to meet more customer demand that is definitely there, even on a quiet Saturday afternoon

"It's giving people that have been stuck in their house a chance to like get out," customer Mel Williams said, "because they've been stuck in the house and there's nothing to do."

With going out front, as well, it just adds to the socially distanced seating options.

"Everything helps," Smith said. "It's fun to have everyone involved on the street, to make it sort of like a party but not. We had all the tables full last night. Nobody didn't follow the rules. It was very well behaved."

That's in contrast to some previous experiences for Smith and other tavern operators, which prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to require the ordering of food with alcohol.

"It's been difficult the last two months," Smith said. "So for the food thing, where people were just trying to binge drink and they don't listen, they're like kindergartners. But last night was great, I had no problems."

Now there's hope some of the neighboring bars and restaurants will be going out front, as well, with an expanded street party.