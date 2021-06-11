Completely booked: children ages 5-11 get COVID-19 shot in Buffalo

260 appointments for 260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids were filled within a day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven-year-old Nolan Mabie had no problem getting the COVID-19 vaccine with his mom by his side. "I've been quarantined once and I really want to get the shot so I don't get quarantined again."

Oishei Children's Hospital and the Erie County Health Department held a COVID vaccine clinic for children on Saturday in Buffalo.

Parent signed their kids up and within 24-hours all 260 appointments were filled.

"It feels like the best choice for our family and the best choice to protect our community," said Jessica Mabie, parent.

There is a slight different in the vaccine children ages 5-11 receive from what adults receive according to Dr. Stephen Turkovich, chief medical officer at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Children, like adults, get two doses, three weeks apart and are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.

Children ages 5-11 getting vaccinated, hear from the kids, parents and a medical expert tonight at 11 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/BDTNdvVUem — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) November 7, 2021

Dr. Turkovich says over 200 children and pregnant women have been admitted to Oishei Children's Hospital since the pandemic started.

Over 600 kids have died across the country of COVID-19. Dr. Turkovich says although most children have mild symptoms, "some go on to develop acute disease. Over 5,000 kids across the country have gotten the Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome in kids.

"And then 7% to 10% of the kids or more potentially will have the long haul or the prolonged COVID symptoms, so there's many reasons to get your kids vaccinated and protected against COVID-19."

He added: "As a parent and a physician I've gotten my two boys vaccinated this past Wednesday. They did well with very mild side effects and went right to school the next day."

His advice? "Get the facts, understand the information for you and your family, and make an educated decision based upon those facts," he said.