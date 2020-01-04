BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chef's Restaurant in Buffalo and Chef's On The Go in Amherst are temporarily closing their doors to protect their employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners Lou and Mary Beth Billittier posted on Facebook Tuesday evening saying they can no longer watch their employees take a chance on their own health. Lou and Mary Beth Billittier say they've had an outpouring of support from their customers, but they cannot put their operations in front of the safety of their staff.

They added that there is more to life than money.

Both locations will temporarily close Saturday at 8 p.m. Chef's will then reevaluate when to reopen on May 1. Lou and Mary Beth Billittier say they will reopen both locations when it is once again safe for all of their staff and customers to resume normal business.

