Cheektowaga leaves Halloween 'Trick or Treating' up to residents discretion

Anyone planning on handing out candy is asked to leave their porch light on.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With the difficult decision of whether or not to go forward with traditional Halloween activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, one town has given its residents some guidance.

The Town of Cheektowaga posted a Facebook message saying that Trick or Treat hours will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 6-8 PM. However, officials are leaving it up to residents and parents to use their own personal discretion when deciding to hand out candy or allow children to go door-to-door.

Anyone planning to Trick of Treat is asked to respect that if a porch light is on, the home is participating. If a light is not on, the home is not taking part.

The town is also providing an alternative for anyone not comfortable in the traditional house to house trek for candy and other goodies.

A drive-thru 'Trunk or Treat' event is set to take place on Saturday, October 17 from 1-4 p.m. Anticipating a high demand, families are asked to reserve a free timed ticket to help with traffic control. Only one free ticket per car is needed.

Click here to get a free timed ticket to the event.