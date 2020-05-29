Cheektowaga cancels summer youth programs and camps

Town pools, ice rink and senior center remain closed. However, the summer lunch program for kids will still take place.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Summer is going to be a lot quieter in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Supervisor Diane Benczkowski Friday modified the town's emergency order to include the cancellation of summer youth programs and camps. However, the summer lunch program for kids is still on.

Town pools, the ice rink, and senior center remain closed.

Earlier this month, town officials announced the annual 4th of July parade and concert, the Polish American Arts Festival and similar events for the months of June, July, and August were canceled.