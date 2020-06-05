CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Summer in the Town of Cheektowaga will look a lot different this year with the announcement that numerous events, including one of the area's largest 4th of July parades, will not take place.

The town announced Wednesday the postponement or cancellations are due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the list:

Memorial Day Ceremony

Firefighters Recognition Day

War of 1812 Ceremony

Flag Day Concert

July 3rd Concert

Fourth of July Parade

Family Days and Arts & Craft Show

Polish-American Arts Festival

Youth and Recreation and Senior Services Summer Concert Series

“The Town of Cheektowaga’s priority is the health and safety of our community, including our residents, staff, supporters, vendors and volunteers,” said Brian Pilarski, Town Councilmember. “As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, it’s become clear that in the face of an unprecedented situation, we need to make tough choices.”

The fate of other town-sponsored events, such as summer camps, sports leagues and other recreational activities could meet the same fate. Each is being evaluated individually to see if they can take place based on Governor Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen.

“The health and safety of our residents is our number one priority, which is why the Town of Cheektowaga continues to follow the rules laid out by the PAUSE Order, and will continue to do so, regardless of its duration,” Town officials said.