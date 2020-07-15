Chautauqua Mall to reopen Thursday

Reopening dates for individual stores may vary, so you will want to call ahead before heading out.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — Another mall is welcoming back shoppers through their stores as the WNY region continues to reopen.

The Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood will open Thursday, July 16. Reopening dates for individual stores may vary, so you'll want to call ahead before heading out. Hours are Monday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

To keep everyone safe and COVID-19 at bay, the following guidelines will be in effect until further notice:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available for public use in high-trafficked areas and walkways.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Julie Bihler General Manager at Chautauqua Mall. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”