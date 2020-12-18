Chautauqua Institution plans to bring back in-person programing

The Chautauqua Institute announced Friday that it hopes to bring back in-person programing in 2021, pending government guidance.

The cultural organization said that the move was approved by its Board of Trustees on December 9.

“This working plan is the result of our team having spent the entire fall consulting experts, learning from the experience of industry colleagues, and observing and analyzing government regulations concerning entities with operations similar to Chautauqua’s," said Michael E. Hill, president of Chautauqua Institution.

"We took those learnings alongside the evolving news but promise of vaccines, and crafted a series of informed assumptions about what we might encounter in June," Hill added.

The exact plans for operations, the Institution says, will be shared when the operational season gets closer, and when they have more firm guidelines from the government. The organization says it plans to meet or exceed government guidelines.

“We come to this decision with clear eyes regarding the current heightened state of the pandemic, and I hope this news can provide our patrons hope and something to look forward to. I know it has for our team. We pray in the meantime for rapid vaccine uptake and, always, for the health and safety of all members of our greater Chautauqua and regional communities," said Hill.

The organization says that it plans to have much of its programming in the open-air amphitheater, create a modified gate pass structure, and offer a new long-term pass that doesn't include the amphitheater programming.

The new pass would be offered at a reduced rate and select which events they want to attend.

Passes will go on sale in January, and to learn more about passes, and the single-event and day passes that will go on sale in February and March, click here.

“While we’re tempering our expectations in terms of what we will be able to stage per health regulations, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities and sheer joy of sharing ideas and art and creating memories together again,” said Deborah Sunya Moore, vice president of performing and visual arts, and interim senior vice president and chief program officer.

“We look forward to building back our programmatic base thoughtfully and with the safety of our speakers, performers, students, audience members and staff as the highest priority," added Moore.

The organization also plans to expand outdoor dining and recreational activities. It will continue to live stream many of its programs.