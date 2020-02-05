CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua Institution's board of trustees voted Friday to call off all in-person events at the institution this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Chautauqua Institution says depending on government and public health regulations and guidelines, it might open a few facilities and/or services such as dock installation and service, recreation facilities, and food service, targeted for property owners.

The institution will also be providing services online every day throughout the summer.

The Chautauqua Institution says plans for the online Summer Assembly are underway, and it will include as many experiences as possible, such as education, religion, arts, and recreation programming.

While many programs will not take place this summer, the institution says artistic directors are imagining creative ways to engage constituents online.

Starting next week the online calendar of events will be updated to reflect programs and experiences that will be presented as well as those that will be cancelled or rescheduled.

The institution is also offering full refunds for services, gate passes, Athenaeum Hotel reservations and single event tickets. The Chautauqua Ticket Office and Athenaeum Hotel will be reaching out to patrons via email to facilitate the refund process. Anyone with specific questions is asked to email the ticket office at ticketoffice@chq.org and staff will respond as quickly as possible.



“We recognize the impact of this decision on our regional and on-grounds businesses, property owners, seasonal staff and countless others who depend upon Chautauqua for their livelihoods,” Chautauqua Institution President Michael E. Hill said. “We will remain safe, we will be back, and we will be strong, which are the very best things we can do for our whole community at this unprecedented time.”

The Institution will also be posting frequently asked questions and responses here.

