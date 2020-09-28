Chautauqua County updates rapid COVID-19 testing availability

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — COVID-19 testing for people living in Chautauqua County is quick: it only takes two hours to get a call with your results.
The County Health Department has announced that it is updating its testing clinic schedule. Testing is drive-thru in the east parking lot off Peacock Street behind Hall R. Clothier Building at the County’s Mayville campus.
Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:
- September 29-30
- October 6-8
- October 13-15
- October 20-22
- October 27-29
The testing is free, but appointments are required an can be made by calling 1-866-604-6789 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The testing process is simple: upon arriving, those receiving a test will have their information verified and then will be swabbed. Then the county health department will call with the results within two hours.
The county says that anyone who is symptomatic should isolate until they get their results.