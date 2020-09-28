Chautauqua County updates rapid COVID-19 testing availability

Appointments are required to get tested, but the results will be provided within two hours.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — COVID-19 testing for people living in Chautauqua County is quick: it only takes two hours to get a call with your results.

The County Health Department has announced that it is updating its testing clinic schedule. Testing is drive-thru in the east parking lot off Peacock Street behind Hall R. Clothier Building at the County’s Mayville campus.

Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:

September 29-30

October 6-8

October 13-15

October 20-22

October 27-29

The testing is free, but appointments are required an can be made by calling 1-866-604-6789 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The testing process is simple: upon arriving, those receiving a test will have their information verified and then will be swabbed. Then the county health department will call with the results within two hours.