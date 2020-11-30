Chautauqua County to host 2 rapid testing COVID-19 clinics this week

COVID-19 testing is available to any Chautauqua County resident free of charge. It's open to anyone with an appointment.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department will host two new rapid testing clinics this week.

On Tuesday, people can sign up for slots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murphy Training Center in Dunkirk.

The time is the same on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but at the Taylor Training Center in Jamestown.

COVID-19 testing is available to any Chautauqua County resident free of charge. Walk-in testing is not available.

The quickest way to sign up is online through the Chautauqua Health Department's website but you can also call 1-866-604-6789.