MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting the county's first coronvirus-related death.

The health department identified the patient was an elderly gentleman in his 80's. He was receiving treatment in an Erie, PA hospital.

Chautauqua County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven people are recovering in their homes.

Twenty one residents are in mandatory quarantine, 32 in precautionary quarantine. Eighteen are in mandatory isolation. They are currently symptomatic of COVID-19 and are pending COVID-19 lab test.

Ninety-eight people have tested negative.

RELATED: Allegany County reports its first coronavirus-related death

RELATED: Erie County now has 8 coronavirus related-deaths; 43 patients have recovered

RELATED: Orleans County reports 5 positive cases of COVID-19