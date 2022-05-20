Chautauqua County reporting 'high' COVID-19 community levels

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level.
The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
Health officials also recommend those at high risk for severe illness should consider limiting or avoiding non-essential indoor activities, having at home-tests available or contact your health care provider for treatment if an infection does occur.
The Chautauqua County Health Department has more information on COVID cases on their website at: https://chqgov.com.
Last month, Erie County was listed as having met indicators for a "high" COVID-19 level.
"The best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses," Governor Kathy Hochul said in release on Thursday regarding COVID updates. "Testing is a critical way to limit your exposure to loved ones. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. Let's use the tools and not let our guard down."
According to the governor's office, the Western New York region, which which includes, Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has the highest seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days at 17.31%.