Chautauqua County reporting 'high' COVID-19 community levels

The CDC is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level.

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

Health officials also recommend those at high risk for severe illness should consider limiting or avoiding non-essential indoor activities, having at home-tests available or contact your health care provider for treatment if an infection does occur.

The Chautauqua County Health Department has more information on COVID cases on their website at: https://chqgov.com.

Last month, Erie County was listed as having met indicators for a "high" COVID-19 level.

"The best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses," Governor Kathy Hochul said in release on Thursday regarding COVID updates. "Testing is a critical way to limit your exposure to loved ones. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. Let's use the tools and not let our guard down."