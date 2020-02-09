Chautauqua County officials urge residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The county says from August 16 to September 1 there have been 56 cases of COVID-19 from employees at Fieldbrook Foods Inc.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Officials in Chautauqua County are asking residents to take additional precautions to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county says from August 16 to September 1 there have been 56 cases of COVID-19 from employees at Fieldbrook Foods Inc.

“With the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 at Fieldbrook Foods Inc. in Dunkirk and now at the State University of New York at Fredonia, we are calling on all residents for their support by following the recommended safety precautions,” said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County executive.

“Our public health staff has been working tirelessly to isolate those testing positive and identify and quarantine the close contacts of all positive cases so we can help contain the virus, but we need all county residents to do their part by being responsible citizens and following preventive measures 24/7. Not only are we working together, we are in this together and we need everyone’s help especially with the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.”

Meanwhile, as of September 2, there have also been 22 students from SUNY Fredonia who have also tested positive for COVID-19.

SUNY Fredonia and the Chautauqua County Health Department issued a joint statement on September 1 to the students and faculty at the college regarding the recent increase of COVID-19 cases. The statement also addresses several scenarios they believe have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 on the college campus.

In the statement, they call for individuals to:

Limit assembling to less than 10 minutes in common areas, even outside, when face coverings are not continuously worn

Do not host visitors in the residence halls

Do not attend large off-campus gatherings that are in violation of New York State’s Executive Orders

“The Chautauqua County Health Department continues to work collaboratively with SUNY Fredonia and Fieldbrook Foods to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at these facilities, but we need the public to do its part too,” said Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County public health director. “Just because you are no longer at work or in class, it doesn’t mean that you can let your guard down, attend large gatherings, or be in close contact with others without wearing a face covering. We all need to remain diligent.”

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.