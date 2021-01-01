Chautauqua County milestone: no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since August 14, 2020

As of Monday, the Chautauqua County Health Department says no new COVID-19 cases have been reported through the NY Electronic Clinical Laboratory Reporting System.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Monday marked a significant milestone in Chautauqua County since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to the health department, no new cases of the virus were reported for the first time since August 14, 2020.

“The decline in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations is something to celebrate and a testament to all who have gotten vaccinated and stayed strong and smart during this pandemic,” said Christine Schuyler, county public health director.

“The Delta variant of the coronavirus is concerning though as it is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. and is the most contagious one seen so far. This may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants of the virus have.”

The county does currently have five active coronavirus cases with a total of 24 people being monitored under isolation or in quarantine. The seven-day positivity rate currently stands at 0.4 percent.