Chautauqua County offering pediatric, general vaccination clinics

So far, three clinics have been scheduled specifically for children ages 5-11.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — With the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11, the Chautauqua County Health Department is announcing vaccine clinics where anyone over the age of 5 can be vaccinated.

“After rigorous review, scientists and medical experts have deemed COVID-19 vaccination safe and effective for everyone 5 years of age and older,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Vaccination is the best way to protect our children, friends, and families from COVID-19 infection, and the potentially severe disease, disability and death that the infection can lead to.”

A two-dose series of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization for children ages 5-11. The dose is a lower dose than the vaccine approved for anyone older than 12.

Three specific clinics for children 5-11 have been scheduled in Chautauqua County:

Location: Jamestown Community College Physical Education Building (290 Curtis St. Jamestown, NY)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 9, 4-7 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Tuesday, November 30, 4-7 p.m.

Location: SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall (280 Central Ave. Fredonia, NY)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 1-5 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Saturday, December 4, 1-5 p.m.

Location: Chautauqua Lake Central School Elementary gymnasium

Date/Time: Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Consent must be provided by a legal guardian. Consent forms can be printed from the registration website to make the vaccination process go faster. Vaccines will be free. Adults will be required to show ID and face masks are required.

Vaccine clinics will also be available to people 12 and older. Those who qualify for a booster will be able to get one at the following clinics:

Location: SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall (280 Central Ave. Fredonia, NY)

Dates/Times: Thursday, November 4, 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, December 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Location: Jamestown Community College Physical Education Building (290 Curtis St. Jamestown, NY)

Dates/Times: Wednesday, November 10, noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, November 15,1-4 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

These clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Booster guidance offered by the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that the following people get a booster shot six months after initial vaccination:

Age 65 years of age and older

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

People with immunocompromising conditions

People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (the booster can be administered two months after the first dose)