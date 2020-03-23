CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County confirmed Monday afternoon that they currently have two cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Chautauqua County Executive Paul Wendel, Jr. and Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler both provided an update Monday at 4 p.m.

Schuyler says the county health department was notified of these positive results Monday afternoon. She added that the county is currently trying to do contact tracing to see who may have come in contact with these individuals.

The two individuals include a woman in her 30s, who lives in the Dunkirk area, and a man in his 30s who lives in the area of Silver Creek. Wendel says both recently traveled to the City of Buffalo; however, both appear to have had separate exposures to the coronavirus.

Both have been placed in precautionary quarantine by the department of health. Neither have required hospitalization at this time.

