Chautauqua County expanding COVID-19 rapid testing sites

Tests will be available the week of October 26 through October 30 in both Jamestown and Dunkirk.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — As Chautauqua County continues to see a rise in the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, more tests are being made available.

The county health department announced it's expanding rapid testing sites for both Jamestown and Dunkirk during the week of October 26 through October 30.

Drive-thru testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates at the following locations:

Taylor Training Center

Jamestown Training Grounds

240 Harrison Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Murphy Training Center

Dunkirk Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

Appointments are free and open to anyone, but an appointment is required. Walk-in testing will not be available. You can schedule an appointment online for either the Jamestown or Dunkirk site or by calling 1-866-604-6789 if you do not have internet access.