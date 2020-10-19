Chautauqua County expanding COVID-19 rapid testing sites

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — As Chautauqua County continues to see a rise in the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, more tests are being made available.
The county health department announced it's expanding rapid testing sites for both Jamestown and Dunkirk during the week of October 26 through October 30.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates at the following locations:
Taylor Training Center
Jamestown Training Grounds
240 Harrison Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Murphy Training Center
Dunkirk Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
Appointments are free and open to anyone, but an appointment is required. Walk-in testing will not be available. You can schedule an appointment online for either the Jamestown or Dunkirk site or by calling 1-866-604-6789 if you do not have internet access.
Also the health department announced there will be no testing clinics in Mayville on October 27 through October 29 as previously scheduled.