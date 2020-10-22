Chautauqua County COVID-19 cluster traced back to private event

The county's health department says 11 cases over the past week can be traced to this event in the North County.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department says a cluster of cases that has popped up in the past week can be traced to a private event in the North County.

Officials say at least eleven cases so far are a direct result of that event.

In briefings this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo has raised a red flag over the number of positive virus cases in counties in the southern part of the state, particularly those along the NY/Pennsylvania border.

The health department says 12 new cases were reported on Thursday in Jamestown (1), Fredonia (1), Dunkirk (5), Silver Creek (1), Brocton (1), Clymer (2) and Lakewood (1).

The county currently reports 128 active cases of COVID-19 Those include ten cases among employees and 44 cases among residents of Tanglewood Manor. Eight employees and 42 residents associated with this outbreak have recovered.

The department reports as of Tuesday, October 20, the most recent date information is available, 16 people in Chautauqua County are in the hospital.