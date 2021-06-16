Chautauqua County asks residents to report results of at-home COVID-19 tests

As the kits become more widely available, the Health Department is asking you to call them if you get a positive result.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — While COVID-19 cases continue to drop, officials say it's still important to maintain surveillance of the disease in the community to quickly spot any potential spike in the virus.

For that reason, the Chautauqua County health department is asking anyone who gets a positive COVID-19 result from an at-home test kit report it to the department. The positive result can trigger a case review and allow for any potential contact tracing.

Proof of a prior infection and recovery within the last 90 days is an acceptable form of proof to gain entry into some public events and other settings. Also, prior positives within 90 days can avoid quarantine when exposed to a confirmed COVID case. However, the positive test showing prior infection must be documented in the NYS Electronic Clinical Laboratory Reporting System in order to count.

If you are still in need of a vaccine and live in Chautauqua County, click here to find local sites, along with dates and times of availability.