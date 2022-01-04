Chautauqua County adjusts protocols due to high number of COVID-19 reports

The Health Department says the volume of case reports has exceeded the capacity of NYS and the Health Department to do contact tracing.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department is having to make some adjustments in light of the high volume of COVID-19 reports coming in.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says the increased numbers have exceeded the capacity of the department and NYS contact tracing team to individually contact every county resident with a positive test result.

You no longer should expect to receive a call from us, nor do you need to call us,” said Christine Schuyler, Public Health Director. “Please follow the general direction that we provide for isolation and quarantine and contact your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are in need of isolation or quarantine documents, they are available on our website.”

The most common COVID-19 symptoms include a runny nose, congestion, sore throat, cough, fever or loss of taste or smell. The virus can also cause any viral/flu-like symptoms.

If you are not vaccinated or are more than six months out from your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or more than 2 months out from your J&J vaccine and not yet boosted, you are to quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. If a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

If you have received your booster shot, you do not need to quarantine, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure.