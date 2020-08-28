Chautauqua Co. health officials provide more details about Fieldbrook Foods COVID outbreak

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says at this time she does not see a need to shut the plant down.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County officials provided an update Friday on a COVID-19 outbreak at Fieldbrook Foods in Dunkirk.

As of Tuesday, 393 of the plant's 650 workers have been tested with 24 of them, or six-percent coming back positive. Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says they are trying to get a list from Fieldbrook of how many more have been tested to get a more complete picture. Fourteen close contacts of those positive workers have also tested positive for the virus.

Schuyler says she is not ordering the plant to closed. She say the plant's 3rd shift has been considered a 'sanitation shift' during the pandemic, meaning the facility is already getting a deep cleaning every 24 hours. For that reason, she does not feel the plant needs to be shut down. However, she added she will be reaching out to them to see that cleaning is enhanced.

Schuyler said that during their investigation they discovered that there were two, maybe three large social gatherings in Dunkirk. Schuyler got emotional when pleading with the community to use common sense and to respect others by abiding by the guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing.

Dunkirk is one of the sites the state will deploy a SWAT team starting Saturday to provide rapid testing where results will be made available in as little as 15 minutes. Those tests will be done by appointment only. If a test comes back positive, Schuyler says that person must go home and self-isolate immediately. They will then be contacted by a member of the Chautauqua County Health Department to officially place them in mandatory isolation.

State health officials will be on hand to test residents in the Dunkirk area at Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048